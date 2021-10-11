Support Local Businesses
Knox County teen currently ranks No. 8 for USA Mullet Championship

(WYMT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 14-year-old Leonard “L.D.” Brown is currently sitting at No. 8 out of hundreds of entries for the USA Mullet Championship.

L.D. is your average middle schooler. He enjoys hunting, fishing, and idolizes Morgan Wallen, who was a big inspiration behind him getting a mullet.

“At first my mom didn’t want me to get one, but now she doesn’t want me to cut it off,” said Brown.

After growing his luscious locks for two years, L.D.’s mom convinced him to enter several mullet competitions, one of them being the USA Mullet Championship.

The USA Mullet Championship is a virtual competition that highlights the nation’s best mullets. L.D. is currently in the teen category of the competition and holds the eighth spot out of the ten teen championship finalists.

The competition offers a $1,000 prize for the teen division, and L.D. has big plans for the cash prize:

“[I’ll] probably help buy off my dirt bike,” said Brown.

Not only has L.D. gained widespread attention for his iconic hairdo, but he’s even inspired his friends to adopt the signature look:

“Yeah, now they all got mullets,” he adds.

Voting for the USA Mullet Championship ends Monday, October 11th at 11:59 p.m. EDT. To help L.D. win the teen division for the USA Mullet Championship, visit here.

