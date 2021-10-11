Louisville’s 911 call center short dozens of employees

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s 911 dispatch center is facing staff shortages that are causing some callers to have to wait.

“I know it’s your emergency,” Jim Intermaggio, a 911 call taker, told WAVE 3 News. “We’re going to get you. Don’t hang up if you call and get put on hold.”

Because of the staff shortage across the country, many industries have seen people working longer hours, sometimes on forced overtime to cover shifts.

“I wish that no one ever had to wait more than one ring to get to us,” Intermaggio said. “It’s just not the way it is right now.”

The department currently has 16 call taker vacancies and 26 open dispatch positions.

Intermaggio has worked at the Louisville Metro Emergency Services for 13 years and said he doesn’t know the exact number of times he’s helped save a life. Averaging 120 calls during an 8-hour shift, Intermaggio has taken at least 374,400 emergency calls in his career.

“You never know what the next call might be,” he said.

In July, Intermaggio was the first person to answer the call about a 6-year-old girl being snatched from her bike near Valley Station. He said it took him 15 seconds to get the information to dispatch across the room. Within 10 minutes, the girl was safe in the arms of an LMPD officer who pulled her out of the suspect’s car.

“I was glad that I was able to have a part in getting those officers out there and getting that guy caught and getting that little girl back to her daddy,” he recalled. “It was really gut-wrenching.”

The result of that incident, which was caught on officers’ body cameras, is an example of the rewards that Intermaggio said makes the career more than worthwhile.

Many of his co-workers agree while volunteering to work extra time slots to make sure the shifts are covered.

“It’s a concern, overall, but we’re doing the best we can.”

The employees work 12-hour shifts, normally. Every other week, they get a three-day weekend. That’s a perk Intermaggio’s co-worker, dispatcher Justin Bagby, said he enjoys.

“It takes multiple people,” Bagby said. “Everybody’s jumping in to help each other the best they can because they care.”

Bagby dispatches police officers, EMS, or firefighters based on what the call taker, like Intermaggio, is telling him simultaneously.

His skills and speed put to the test in September 2020 when two LMPD officers were shot during riots downtown.

“What I heard was that he was shot,” Bagby recalled. “He told me himself, ‘I’ve been hit, I’m on the way to the hospital.’”

Bagby started working in public safety right out of high school and began working at Metrosafe four years ago. During the protests, he said he practically lived at the facility downtown.

“We slept here, we showered here, we ate our food here,” he said. “We took a nap, worked all day and came back to help the responders.”

The job isn’t for everyone, both men said, but they are waiting for staffing to level out soon and hope new people who never thought of taking up this career will consider being a lifesaver.

“It gives you a sense of pride being able to help people,” Bagby said.

Currently, the starting pay for a trainee is $20 an hour. The pay then increases after the five-week academy to $21.79 to $24.26 an hour, plus benefits, like a $5 medical co-pay.

There is no college degree requirement for the position. Part time positions are also available. To apply, click here.

