Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Some active service members express concerns over vaccine mandates

By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With only three months away from military members having to be fully vaccinated, some are expressing push back to the mandate.

The US government issued the mandate in August, and service members are concerned as the December 15 deadline gets closer.

“As a veteran who is vaccinated, I’m not anti-vaccine, I’m just freedom to choose,” Veteran’s Club founder Jeremy Harrell said.

Harrell’s organization is an advocate for active and retired military members and their families. He said he’s getting a lot of calls from active members expressing concerns about having to be vaccinated.

“The majority that I have talked to personally, in fact all of them, have been against it,” Harrell said.

Harrell added while those current members have had to get other military-mandated vaccines, they are weary of the COVID-19 shots because of the politics that surrounded them.

According to the Washington Post, vaccine compliance in the active-duty navy is 90 percent. In the Marine Corps it’s 72 percent, and for the Army Reserve and Army National Guard the fully vaccinated sits at 40 percent.

The active-duty Army is at 81 percent.

“When you are serving in the military it’s a very much a one-sided conversation,” Harrell said. “You don’t get to form a complaint you don’t get to say hey, I don’t believe in this.”

If current service members don’t want to get the shot, they can be excused by an approved medical, religious or administrative exemption.

The Pentagon said it believes the majority of active members will get vaccinated before the December 15 deadline.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken...
7 hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

As the deadline for service member's vaccines get closer, more speak out against the mandate.
Some active service members express concerns over vaccine mandates
Most of the children hospitalized at Kentucky Children's Hospital with COVID are obese, a...
Doctor: All kids hospitalized with COVID at Kentucky Children’s Hospital not vaccinated
Additionally, most of the children hospitalized with COVID are obese.
Doctor: All kids hospitalized with COVID at Kentucky Children’s Hospital not vaccinated
Kentucky Department of Education offered to reimburse school districts that pay educators $100...
Oldham Co., JCPS consider KDE’s vaccine incentives for teachers