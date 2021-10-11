Support Local Businesses
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Crothersville.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Three people have died and one person sent to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on I-65 North in southern Jackson County on Monday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 North near Crothersville, according to a release.

ISP investigators said a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, from Marysville, was heading south in the northbound lanes of I-65 near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason.

Schindler’s vehicle then hit a 2015 Dodge Durango head on. Schindler and the driver of the Durango, 26-year-old Chelsea Jo Boston from Columbus, died in the crash.

Tapanga M. Eudy, 21, from Columbus, was a back seat passenger in the Durango and was also pronounced dead at the crash site by the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

Another passenger in the front seat of the Durango, Dai Von T. Coram, 25, from Columbus, was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Coram has since been released from the hospital, ISP confirmed.

Police said it is unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash. Toxicology results are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

I-65 North between Crothersville and Uniontown was closed for six hours on Monday morning as the scene was cleared.

