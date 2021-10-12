Businesswoman announces bid for Louisville mayor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another candidate has entered the race for Louisville mayor.

In a video posted to YouTube, Carla Dearing, a business executive, entrepreneur and former non-profit leader, has announced that she is running for the Democratic nomination.

Dearing says she wants to build a Louisville that works for everyone. Two of the ways she hopes to do that are by making neighborhoods safer and investing in lower-income neighborhoods.

Dearing joins community activist Shameka Parrish-Wright, Rev. Tim Findley, businessman Craig Greenberg and current Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk David Nicholson.

