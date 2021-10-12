Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FDA to ask some companies to stop making hand sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the...
The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is telling some companies to stop making hand sanitizer by the end of the year.

At the start of the pandemic, the FDA set temporary policies for non-drug manufacturers to produce certain alcohol-based hand sanitizer for the public health emergency.

In a Tuesday news release, the FDA said the supply of alcohol-based hand sanitizer from traditional suppliers has increased in recent months.

As a result, most individuals and healthcare providers are no longer having trouble getting the products.

Therefore, the FDA is withdrawing its temporary guidance for certain companies to make hand sanitizer.

Companies manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitizers under the temporary policies have to stop by December 31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom,...
Louisville native Kinsey Rose takes backroad past ‘The Voice’ battle round

Latest News

Volunteers for TreesLouisville loosened the roots of the tree before planting it near Greenwood...
Louisville plants trees in west Louisville to help reduce crime, improve area
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 2,358 new COVID cases, 34 deaths
This early Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, photo provided by CalFire shows one of several vehicles...
California wildfires destroy mobile homes; 1 man burned
Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Ky. Sen. Morgan McGarvey launches run for Congress after Yarmuth’s retirement
Members of the House are scrambling to Washington to pass a short-term lift of the nation’s...
House returns to stave off default with debt limit vote