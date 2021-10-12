FORECAST: Brief drop in humidity levels today

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM TEMPS: Still a few more afternoons in the 80s

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered Wed PM but really ramp up Friday night/early Saturday

COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will break up early on this morning to allow for a pleasant look and feel later today.

Tonight looks much more on the comfortable side with a brief stay of lower humidity.

A warm front will push in later in the afternoon hours tomorrow. A few downpours/thunderstorms will be possible with even a few with small hail possible. A warmer night is expected Wednesday night.

Rounds of heavy rain are possible Friday night into early Saturday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well but the severe risk remains low at this time.

