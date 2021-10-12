FORECAST: Less humid, pleasant today; rain chance return tomorrow

WEATHER HEADLINES

WARM TEMPS: A few more afternoons in the 80s

RAIN CHANCES: Scattered Wednesday afternoon; better chances Friday night/early Saturday

COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend and last into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today as highs climb into the 70s. A front moving through the area today will help to keep humidity low this afternoon.

Tonight looks comfortable as humidity remains low and temperatures tumble into the 50s beneath mostly clear skies. Clouds increase early tomorrow morning.

A warm front marches through Wednesday afternoon, producing a few showers and thunderstorms; some small hail is possible if thunderstorms become strong. Highs tomorrow max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

With clouds overhead and a light southerly wind, temperatures remain on the warm side Wednesday night. Look for lows in the 60s.

Rounds of heavy rain are possible Friday night into early Saturday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well but the severe risk remains low at this time. Cooler temperatures return to the forecast behind Friday night’s front. Highs drop into the 60s this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.