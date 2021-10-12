Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Less humid, pleasant today; rain chance return tomorrow

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • WARM TEMPS: A few more afternoons in the 80s
  • RAIN CHANCES: Scattered Wednesday afternoon; better chances Friday night/early Saturday
  • COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend and last into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today as highs climb into the 70s. A front moving through the area today will help to keep humidity low this afternoon.

Tonight looks comfortable as humidity remains low and temperatures tumble into the 50s beneath mostly clear skies. Clouds increase early tomorrow morning.

A warm front marches through Wednesday afternoon, producing a few showers and thunderstorms; some small hail is possible if thunderstorms become strong. Highs tomorrow max out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

With clouds overhead and a light southerly wind, temperatures remain on the warm side Wednesday night. Look for lows in the 60s.

Rounds of heavy rain are possible Friday night into early Saturday. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well but the severe risk remains low at this time. Cooler temperatures return to the forecast behind Friday night’s front. Highs drop into the 60s this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Tuesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday midday, Oct. 12, 2021

Most Read

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Officers responded to the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m.
Arrest made after Jeffersonville woman stabbed to death
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school

Latest News

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your Tuesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday midday, Oct. 12, 2021
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/12
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/12
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/12
The sky is blue. Or is it? (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Behind the Forecast: Why the sky isn’t really as blue as you think