Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Former Ky. deputy pleads guilty to producing child pornography

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Joshua Preece, of Morehead, pleaded guilty...
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Joshua Preece, of Morehead, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.(WYMT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A former Bath County sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Joshua Preece, of Morehead, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the enticing a minor victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing child pornography.

Former Bath Co. Deputy indicted in sexual crimes against a minor investigation

According to Preece’s plea agreement, on November 5, 2018, he admitted to answering a call about a minor victim who was acting out of control at her residence and transporting the victim to a remote area in Bath County.

At the remote location, Preece admitted to sexually assaulting the victim and later asking for photos via Snapchat. When reviewing Preece’s phone, law enforcement found multiple sexually explicit images.

Preece is scheduled to be sentenced on February 1, 2022. He faces a minimum of 15 years and not more than 30 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, and a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

Latest News

The Indiana health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through...
Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level
Billy Staples had a deep love for his students after teaching for 23 years in Hardin County,...
Beloved Hardin County teacher, 48, dies of COVID-19
Louisville Orchestra’s music director has earned high honors as one of the top conductors in...
Teddy Abrams earns national award for Conductor of the Year
Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the 500 block of North 20th Street, according to police.
LMPD: 3 shot in Portland neighborhood
On Monday, UofL police started investigating a break-in at the Retreat at Louisville apartment...
UofL PD warns students, staff of armed and dangerous sexual predator on the loose