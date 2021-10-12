Support Local Businesses
Golden Alert issued for missing woman considered endangered

A Golden Alert has been issued by Louisville Metro police as they attempt to locate Nichole Bolton, 43.(Source: LMPD)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Authorities are trying to find a Louisville woman with diminished mental capacity.

Nichole Bolton, 43, was last seen at Norton Hospital at 200 E. Chestnut around 10 p.m. Monday.

Bolton is 5′6″ and weights 180 pounds. When last seen, she was wearing a grey shirt, capri jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information on Bolton’s location is asked to call 911 or the LMPD Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

