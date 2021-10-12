Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/12

One more gasp of some summer warmth and humidity before we settle into a pattern that will lock in as what you would expect for October weather.

But before that happens, we have to face some heavy rain/t-storms.

The first chance comes with a warm front passage Wednesday Afternoon. Coverage is expected to be sparse overall but a few small t-storm cells (pea-size hail) possible in a few cases.

Thursday we will be locked in with the warmth and humid air...but no real trigger for t-storms. So the chance is there, but little action.

That changes Friday Night into Saturday when a strong low pressure will pull all that moisture into the area. While severe t-storms are possible, it is still early to know if the timing of night will ease that threat enough against the stronger wind fields. We’ll watch it. Heavy rain will be an issue for some.

Temperatures will reach their “high” before the sun comes up Saturday with falling temperatures into the lower 60s by the afternoon. See, getting cooler!!

