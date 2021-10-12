Gov. Beshear reports 2,358 new COVID cases, 34 deaths
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 2,358 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 717,245 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 8.12% positivity rate.
Of Tuesday’s new cases, 597 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 34 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,184.
As of Tuesday, 1,329 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 398 are in the ICU, and 262 are on ventilators.
