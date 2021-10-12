Support Local Businesses
Homelessness not just an issue downtown, many Louisvillians say

People living in Shelby Park told WAVE 3 News they are noticing some new neighbors in the same place many people take their children to play.(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The City of Louisville and the Office of Resilience and Community Services (RCS) have been pushing to clear homeless encampments downtown. However, after less than a week, people living in other neighborhoods said there are areas outside of downtown that need attention.

People living in Shelby Park told WAVE 3 News they are noticing new neighbors camping out in the same place many people take their children to play. While Josef Spalenka’s two children played on a playset on Monday, yards away, a growing homeless encampment was growing beneath a gazebo, providing a new home for several people.

“I don’t really love it,” Spalenka said. “This one is far enough away; I didn’t even notice until you mentioned it. I don’t love that it’s there. They’re often by the underpasses instead. There’s probably better places to set up to live.”

Katherine Martin has lived in Shelby Park for years. She said she sees a nearby homeless encampment but does not mind it, even when bringing her children to the park. However, much like the trash piling up near the tree line and clothes drying on the branches, it’s an issue hard to ignore.

“(The gazebo) offers them shelter and safety,” Martin said. “I don’t feel less safe with them there. I know these guys. I’ve seen them use the splash zone to bathe. You know, they’re homeless.”

An RCS spokesperson said the biggest issue is getting 30,000 affordable housing units built in Louisville.

“Quick fixes don’t work,” Martin said. “Kicking people out, taking their stuff. It doesn’t work. It’s definitely long-term paying attention to their needs how to sustainability get them into a safer place for them and everyone around them.”

The Shelby Park site is just one of many homeless camps turning up throughout the city. RCS spearheaded efforts to clear them up last week. A spokesperson said 21 people started their success stories as 17 went to Wayside Christian Mission, a homeless outreach organization, and four got help to fight addiction.

