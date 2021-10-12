Support Local Businesses
Ky. Sen. Morgan McGarvey launches run for Congress after Yarmuth’s retirement

Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Senator Morgan McGarvey (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt and David Mattingly
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shortly after Kentucky’s 3rd District congressman John Yarmuth announced his retirement following the end of his current term, another Democratic leader is throwing their hat in the ring.

Ky. Minority Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-District 19) launched his candidacy as one of the challengers in 2022′s Democratic primary for the congressional seat.

“I’m a lifelong Louisvillian, I’m the democratic leader of the Kentucky State Senate,” McGarvey said. “I fought the Trump-Bevin republicans in Frankfort so that Kentucky doesn’t look like Texas yet.  But I’ve done it while building coalitions to get big things done.”

With Yarmuth resigning from re-election, McGarvey’s sole challenger is State Rep. Attica Scott, who announced their run for the seat back in July. Scott originally was planned to run against Yarmuth for the Democratic nomination.

Scott promises an agenda combating racism and challenging police violence.

“You have to be able to represent the people who may not be able to donate to your campaign,” Scott previously told WAVE 3 News. “You have to represent the people who might not have an organizational platform. You have to be able to represent the people who aren’t the names you hear every single day.”

With McGarvey’s announcement coming minutes after Yarmuth’s, McGarvey said he hopes to continue advocacy for Kentucky families.

“When I look at what’s happening in this state and this country with the McConnell agenda, I think we need to have proven leaders going to Washington to tackle the issues of the day, making sure we expand the middle class to include everybody, end generational poverty, improve educational and health care opportunities,” McGarvey said.

