Louisville giving away free COVID rapid tests to people in certain ZIP codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - COVID testing just got easier for some people in Louisville.

The city of Louisville has launched a program called Say Yes, COVID Test, and is giving away free rapid tests that can be self-administered at home. But there is one catch -- you have to live in one of the 16 ZIP codes below:

+ 40118, 40202, 40203, 40208, 40210, 40211, 40212, 40213, 40214, 40215, 40216, 40218, 40219, 40229, 40258, 40272.

It doesn’t matter what your vaccination status is; you can have the free rapid tests sent to your home in the mail or you can pick them up at 10 locations around the city.

Louisville is one of eight cities chosen by the National Institutes of Health and the CDC to initiate the program. The 16 ZIP codes in the Louisville area were chosen for a few reasons; these are the areas with the highest COVID cases, the communities have lower incomes and many essential workers, and people who can’t work from home. These ZIP codes also have the lowest rates of vaccination. Wastewater also was tested to see which areas had a high number of cases.

The city has about 1 million tests to give out. The program will last for about five weeks or until the tests run out. The tests produce rapid results in 10 minutes.

