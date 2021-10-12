Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school

Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and theft of mail matter after being caught on camera breaking into Johnson Traditional Middle School.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged after an overnight break-in at a JCPS middle school on Sunday.

Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and theft of mail matter after being caught on camera breaking into Johnson Traditional Middle School on Wilson Avenue.

According to an arrest report, police were sent to the school around 11 p.m. on Sunday after a burglary alarm was set off.

Louisville Metro Police officers spoke with a JCPS security officer who saw the suspect in surveillance footage going up the school’s stairwell.

A perimeter was set around school property as officers called in a K9 to help locate the suspect, according to the report.

After the K9 officer responded and the building had been cleared, officers noticed Watson leaving the building and immediately detained him. Officers found backpacks the suspect left which contained multiple ID cards, social security cards, and stolen mail.

Another backpack included alleged burglary tools, the report stated, along with a backpack containing multiple pill containers with unknown pills.

A search conducted after Watson’s arrest found a small bag of suspected heroin and a container of methamphetamines.

Watson was also charged with possession of controlled substances and booked in Metro Corrections. His next court date is on Oct. 12.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken...
7 hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

Singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom,...
Louisville native Kinsey Rose takes backroad past ‘The Voice’ battle round
There is a cluster of electric vehicle charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none...
Electric vehicle owners concerned about lack of charging stations in Kentucky
The starting pay for a Louisville 911 call taker is $20 an hour with no degree required, but...
Louisville’s 911 call center short dozens of employees
There is a cluster of charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none everywhere else in...
Electric vehicle owners concerned about lack of charging stations in Kentucky