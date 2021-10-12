Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested and charged after an overnight break-in at a JCPS middle school on Sunday.

Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and theft of mail matter after being caught on camera breaking into Johnson Traditional Middle School on Wilson Avenue.

According to an arrest report, police were sent to the school around 11 p.m. on Sunday after a burglary alarm was set off.

Louisville Metro Police officers spoke with a JCPS security officer who saw the suspect in surveillance footage going up the school’s stairwell.

A perimeter was set around school property as officers called in a K9 to help locate the suspect, according to the report.

After the K9 officer responded and the building had been cleared, officers noticed Watson leaving the building and immediately detained him. Officers found backpacks the suspect left which contained multiple ID cards, social security cards, and stolen mail.

Another backpack included alleged burglary tools, the report stated, along with a backpack containing multiple pill containers with unknown pills.

A search conducted after Watson’s arrest found a small bag of suspected heroin and a container of methamphetamines.

Watson was also charged with possession of controlled substances and booked in Metro Corrections. His next court date is on Oct. 12.

