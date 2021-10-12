Louisville native Kinsey Rose takes backroad past ‘The Voice’ battle round

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native Kinsey Rose made it on to the next round of NBC’s “The Voice,” but the country singer took quite the backroad to get there.

On Monday night, singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom, the Kentucky crooner showed off her vocal range and guitar skills, but her performance wasn’t quite enough. Coach Kelly Clarkson chose Girl Named Tom as the winners of the battle.

It looked like the end of the road for Rose before a “The Voice” first happened — Rose received three steals from Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande, and a save from Clarkson.

Rose went from the disappointment of losing the battle to having all four judges begging her to join their team in a matter of seconds.

Ultimately, Rose stayed with Clarkson, who said the Kentucky native reminded her of country legends Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss.

Rose was born Kinsey Kapfhammer and graduated from duPont Manual High School.

