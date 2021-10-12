Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville native Kinsey Rose takes backroad past ‘The Voice’ battle round

Singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom,...
Singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom, Kentucky crooner Kinsey Rose showed off her vocal range and guitar skills on "The Voice" on Oct. 11.(Instagram: Kinsey Rose)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville native Kinsey Rose made it on to the next round of NBC’s “The Voice,” but the country singer took quite the backroad to get there.

On Monday night, singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom, the Kentucky crooner showed off her vocal range and guitar skills, but her performance wasn’t quite enough. Coach Kelly Clarkson chose Girl Named Tom as the winners of the battle.

It looked like the end of the road for Rose before a “The Voice” first happened — Rose received three steals from Blake Shelton, John Legend and Ariana Grande, and a save from Clarkson.

Rose went from the disappointment of losing the battle to having all four judges begging her to join their team in a matter of seconds.

Ultimately, Rose stayed with Clarkson, who said the Kentucky native reminded her of country legends Dolly Parton and Alison Krauss.

Rose was born Kinsey Kapfhammer and graduated from duPont Manual High School.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Seven residents and staff members of a Kentucky nursing home that caught fire Sunday were taken...
7 hospitalized after nursing home fire in Kentucky
Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Many of the country’s biggest food makers are telling grocers that that they will have limited...
Grocery store shelves may be limited ahead of the holidays
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 weekend flights

Latest News

Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school
There is a cluster of electric vehicle charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none...
Electric vehicle owners concerned about lack of charging stations in Kentucky
The starting pay for a Louisville 911 call taker is $20 an hour with no degree required, but...
Louisville’s 911 call center short dozens of employees
There is a cluster of charging stations in Louisville Metro but few to none everywhere else in...
Electric vehicle owners concerned about lack of charging stations in Kentucky