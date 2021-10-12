Support Local Businesses
Louisville plants trees in west Louisville to help reduce crime, improve area

Volunteers for TreesLouisville loosened the roots of the tree before planting it near Greenwood Ave.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When people think about ways to reduce crime, police, security cameras, and guard dogs might come to mind, but trees should be added to the list, according to a study that took place in the city of Baltimore.

The nonprofit, TreesLouisville spent Tuesday planting more than 40 trees along four blocks on Greenwood Avenue in the Parkland neighborhood.

“This is a model block project we got from the 2017 neighborhood plan,” Cindi Sullivan with TreesLouisville said. “That was one of the things the plan said people would like to do was have model blocks with lots of trees.”

The group said the trees will help cool off the area, improve walkability, help with storm water drainage, remove pollution, and reduce energy costs and crime levels.

A study by the University of Vermont found that planting 10% more trees brought crime down by 12% in the city of Baltimore. The research said increased tree canopies tell potential criminals an area is well taken care of, resulting in fewer crimes.

Keelonda Hunter moved to Greenwood Avenue in May 2021 and said the community needs more improvements. She believes the trees could help the area and is excited to watch them grow.

“They’re going to be beautiful,” Hunter said. “They’re going to bring positivity. Hopefully when people walk by and see them they’re going to say, ‘Oh my God, this community is really coming along.’”

The trees were paid for by UPS. The project is also a continuation of the new Parkland Plaza which will likely be complete by the end of 2021.

To read more about TreesLouisville, click here.

