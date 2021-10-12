Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mom to donate part of liver to save 5-year-old daughter’s life

By KTNV Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A 5-year-old girl in Las Vegas is getting a second chance at life after being diagnosed with an extremely rare liver disease.

Lucy Forte, 5, was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. The illness blocks bile flow from the liver to the gallbladder, eventually leading to liver damage and possible failure.

“The paperwork said end stage liver failure, and I – to see it in black-and-white was just intense,” said Lucy’s mom, Kim Forte.

Lucy Forte, 5, was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. The illness blocks...
Lucy Forte, 5, was born with a rare liver disease called biliary atresia. The illness blocks bile flow from the liver to the gallbladder, eventually leading to liver damage and possible failure. Her mother is set to give her a second chance at life by donating part of her liver.(Source: Kim Forte, KTNV via CNN)

Lucy is a fighter. At her young age, she has spent quite a bit of time in and out of the hospital being treated for her condition. Recently, doctors told her parents a liver transplant would be her best chance.

The wait for organ donation can be a long one. Some people wait years while others may never receive a transplant. But after just two months on a waiting list, the family received the best news ever: Lucy’s mother is a perfect match for the 5-year-old.

“l found out last week that I’m able to donate part of my liver to her,” Forte said.

Donors go through extensive evaluation before surgery, and the operation itself carries a lot of risk. But to Forte, none of that matters it means her daughter gets to live.

“I would do anything for her. We’re extremely grateful that we’re able to have this chance to save her life,” Forte said.

Lucy and her mother will have their surgeries at the start of November in Los Angeles. The family will be living in the city for three months during the recovery period.

Forte will have about 20 to 30% of her liver grafted for Lucy, according to the family’s GoFundMe.

The fundraiser, set up to help cover the cost of medical bills and living expenses, has raised nearly $10,000.

Copyright 2021 KTNV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Officers responded to the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m.
Arrest made after Jeffersonville woman stabbed to death
The country music superstar will be at Rupp Arena on Friday, January 28.
Country music superstar Reba McEntire coming to Lexington

Latest News

WAVE SUNRISE BACKUP
The Cessna 340 smashed into a UPS van, killing the driver, and then hit houses in Santee,...
At least 2 dead after small plane crashes into Calif. neighborhood
Downtown Louisville, Kentucky
FORECAST: Brief drop in humidity levels today
A Navy engineer and his wife are accused of passing on design information about sophisticated...
FBI sting operation catches couple accused of trying to sell US nuclear secrets
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/12 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Forecast 10/12 4AM