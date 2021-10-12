Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Northwest Indiana towns pass policies aimed at puppy mills

Puppies from puppy mills often have more health problems than other dogs, say veterinarians.
Puppies from puppy mills often have more health problems than other dogs, say veterinarians.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:38 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYER, Ind. (AP) — Communities across Northwest Indiana are considering humane pet store policies that ban the sale of pets raised at puppy and kitten mills.

The towns of Dyer and Highland passed similar ordinances recently which at their core prohibit the sale of puppy mill puppies, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. They’re among the first municipalities in Indiana to have a humane pet store ordinance on the books, joining the city of Columbus and St. Joseph County.

The new policy in Dyer prohibits the sale of cats, dogs and rabbits, but does not prevent pet stores from collaborating with animal care facilities or rescue organizations to offer space to showcase adoptable cats, dogs or rabbits. The ordinance does not pertain to breeders, however.

Those who violate the ordinance are subject to a fine of up to $500 for each violation, or $500 per day for a continuing violation.

Highland’s ordinance does not specify particular penalties for violations, but violations of the new law could fall under the general penalty provision, which allows penalties up to $2,500 per day, local officials said.

Neighboring communities, including Crown Point, Munster and Hobart, are also considering a similar ordinance.

Samantha Morton, Indiana state director for The Humane Society of the United States, told The Times the local ordinances are spurred by new legislation in Illinois that was signed into law in August. The law bans puppy mills in the state and prohibits the sale of dogs and cats by pet shops.

Many of those stores are expected to cross the border into Indiana, Morton said, adding that the Humane Society of the United States Indiana plans to propose a humane pet store bill at the state level in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Officers responded to the 200 block of National Avenue around 6 a.m.
Arrest made after Jeffersonville woman stabbed to death
The country music superstar will be at Rupp Arena on Friday, January 28.
Country music superstar Reba McEntire coming to Lexington

Latest News

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Kentucky Department of Education offered to reimburse school districts that pay educators $100...
Oldham Co., JCPS consider KDE’s vaccine incentives for teachers
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Gov. Beshear reports 722 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths
Mark Dormeier
Evansville man accused of having marijuana grow operation