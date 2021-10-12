Support Local Businesses
Pollio reappointed JCPS superintendent after unanimous vote

Dr. Marty Pollio (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has unanimously voted to re-appoint Dr. Marty Pollio as the superintendent of Kentucky’s largest school district.

The board voted during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Pollio’s contract renewal will be effective starting April 1, 2022. JCBE Vice President Corrie Shull (District 5) and Councilwoman Diane Porter (District 1) will help negotiate the contract with the board’s general counsel.

This story will be updated.

