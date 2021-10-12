Pollio reappointed JCPS superintendent after unanimous vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Board of Education has unanimously voted to re-appoint Dr. Marty Pollio as the superintendent of Kentucky’s largest school district.

The board voted during a meeting held on Tuesday.

Pollio’s contract renewal will be effective starting April 1, 2022. JCBE Vice President Corrie Shull (District 5) and Councilwoman Diane Porter (District 1) will help negotiate the contract with the board’s general counsel.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.