Rep. Yarmuth announces retirement following current term

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s 3rd District congressman has announced his current term will be his last.

Yarmuth announced his retirement will follow the end of his eight term in Congress in January 2023.

“Truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long,” Yarmuth said in a video message. “I will be 75 when my current term ends, and the desire to have more control of my time in the years I have left has become a high priority.”

Yarmuth has been serving in Congress as Kentucky’s 3rd District Representative since 2007, defeating Republican Anne Northup by nearly 6,000 votes in the 2006 General Election.

The representative said he looks forward to spending more time with his family following his retirement.

“While I have just become a lame duck, I intend to spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment, the passage of the American Rescue Plan, which I authored and managed through the Congress,” Yarmuth said. “We can still do much more for the American people.”

