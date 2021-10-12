UofL PD warns students, staff of armed and dangerous sexual predator on the loose

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students received an alert about a possible armed and dangerous sexual predator on Tuesday.

According to the alert, on Monday, UofL police started investigating a break-in at the Retreat at Louisville apartment complex where a woman was physically and sexually assaulted in one of the units.

Several incidents similar to the one detailed in the alert are being investigated by UofL police officers, as well as detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit. Two incidents took place in July, and a third took place in August.

According to the alert, there is rumored link between recent car break-ins and people having unmarked key fobs at the complex, though preliminary reports do not show this is the case.

Police have vague descriptions of the person responsible, and the alert said the person covered their face while committing the crimes.

During the evening and early morning hours, officers are now patrolling all campus housing complexes.

