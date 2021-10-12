Support Local Businesses
Woman cited after tossing kittens out of car

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police cited a woman after they say she threw several kittens out of a car window.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, in the 1800-block of East Highland Drive.

According to the initial incident report, 62-year-old Sheree Keasler threw five kittens in a cardboard box out of a car window.

Officer Donald Pedersen reported two people witnessed the kittens being dumped.

Keasler was cited with five misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and given an Oct. 18 court date.

