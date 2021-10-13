Support Local Businesses
Beloved Hardin County teacher, 48, dies of COVID-19

Billy Staples had a deep love for his students after teaching for 23 years in Hardin County,...
Billy Staples had a deep love for his students after teaching for 23 years in Hardin County, his obituary says.(Lakewood Elementary)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Billy Staples, a teacher at Lakewood Elementary in Stephensburg, died on Oct. 9 from complications with COVID-19. He was 48 years old.

Staples had a deep love for his students after teaching for 23 years in Hardin County, his obituary says.

“He was my son’s favorite teacher,” a parent wrote about Staples on his obituary page. “He loved him so, even when he was not his teacher. He went by him classroom to say hi and give him hugs.”

“Mr. Staples was a wonderful teacher that will never be forgotten,” another parent wrote. “My daughter had him in 2nd grade and it was a very hard year for her. Mr. Staples fought for her, protected her, and nurtured her through the year all while keeping me informed of how she was doing. I will always remember him for that love and care.”

Staples loved farming as well as being a member of the Summit Church of Christ.

According to his biography on the Lakewood Elementary website, Staples graduated from Western Kentucky University.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

