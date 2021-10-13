Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Chattanooga two-week-old subject of AMBER Alert

TBI officials are looking for a baby at the center of an AMBER Alert.
Browen Conner and Coti Conner
Browen Conner and Coti Conner(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are on the lookout for a Chattanooga two-week-old who is the subject of an AMBER Alert.

According to the TBI, Browen Conner is believed to be with his non-custodial mother Coti Conner. Conner faces a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping in the disappearance.

Browen weighs six pounds and is 19 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Conner is 30, just over five feet tall and has brown hair and green eyes. She may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
UofL's maskot, the cardinal, painted on the sidewalk of its Louisville campus.
UofL PD warns students of armed sexual predator on the loose as crime on campus spikes
On Oct. 12, 2021, Carla Dearing announced her candidacy to run for Louisville Mayor. She will...
Businesswoman announces bid for Louisville mayor
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school
Singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom,...
Louisville native Kinsey Rose takes backroad past ‘The Voice’ battle round

Latest News

A pilot program will use $5 million from the City of Louisville budget to hire crisis...
Fischer announces pilot program for crisis intervention team to answer some 911 calls
The ASPCA recently assisted in the removal of 20 neglected dogs from a property in Brooklyn, NY.
Kentucky bill calls for animal abusers to pay for care of rescued animals
Hokey Weather Facts 10/14/21
Duan Calloway Sr.'s family helps other West Louisville families by volunteering with Habitat...
Portland neighborhood homes get a glow-up in name of slain West Louisville father