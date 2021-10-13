Support Local Businesses
Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians takes over Caesars Indiana

Since September 3, 2021, Caesars Indiana has been operating under the ownership of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.(Source: Phylicia Ashley, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, Ind. (WAVE) - Caesars Indiana has gone through a handful of changes over the past few years. It moved from water to land in 2019, then closed for a period during COVID. Now It has a new owner.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians took over Caesars Indiana September 3. Speakers at Wednesday’s the ribbon cutting said the purchase is about unity and culture.

Principal Chief Richard Sneed said the entrepreneurial spirit of his ancestors still rings true in the Cherokee people today. He said they will keep 900 the current employees and continue to grow from here.

“We’re very grateful for the opportunity to bring that same spirit and energy and rigor to the Caesars southern Indiana property,” Sneed said. “We bring with us not only commitment to excel but also our Cherokee values, values like working for the people for the common good.”

The tribe will still use Caesars’ branding and keep the loyalty program and Caesars rewards.

Nothing will change visibly at the casino, and you will still have the same exact casino experience.

