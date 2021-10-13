Support Local Businesses
Eastern Kentucky shelter dog announced ‘world’s cutest rescue dog’ by People Magazine

Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog
Heaven is officially the world's cutest rescue dog(Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A three-year-old dog that was rescued in Eastern Kentucky was named the world’s cutest rescue dog on Wednesday.

Heaven was announced as a finalist in People Magazine’s World’s Cutest Rescue Dog competition in early September.

Heaven was originally rescued by Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter, then she was adopted by Starfish Animal Rescue.

Starfish Animal Rescue’s goal is to connect rescue pets with foster and adoptive homes to find them a forever home.

