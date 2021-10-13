FORECAST: Cloudy and more humid with isolated rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE: Mainly after 3 PM with a warm front’s passage today

STRONGER THUNDERSTORMS FRIDAY: Damaging winds, isolated tornado possible into Friday evening

COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend and last into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds remain overhead throughout the day. A warm front will increase humidity this afternoon, potentially triggering some showers and even a thunderstorm or two. Highs today rise into the 70s.

Temperatures will struggle to fall beneath cloudy skies and with higher humidity and southerly wind. Lows only look to slide into the 60s.

Tomorrow will be a cloudy and warm day with highs in the 80s. A few isolated downpours are possible as the warm front sits nearby. Thursday night will be cloudy as lows drop into the 60s once again. While most of the night looks dry, rain chances increase early Friday morning.

Rounds of heavy rain are possible Friday night into early Saturday. With the risk for strong thunderstorms, general strong wind gusts over several hours, and a significant temperature drop in the forecast Friday evening, an Alert Day has been declared for this system to make sure everyone is aware of it and to monitor the changes as we get closer. Behind Friday’s system, cooler air takes over the region.

