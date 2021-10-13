FORECAST: Summer humidity returns before sunset

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE: Mainly after 3 pm with a warm front passage today

STRONGER THUNDERSTORMS FRIDAY: Damaging winds, isolated tornado possible into Friday Evening

COOL-DOWN: Fall temperatures return this weekend and last into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will stream in as today wears on. A warm front will add humidity to the setup later in the afternoon and that could be enough to spark a few downpours or even a brief thunderstorm.

Tonight is looking much warmer and mostly cloudy with the warm front still nearby. A few showers and downpours may try to get going by early Thursday morning, but areal coverage of them will be low.

Thursday is a mostly cloudy, breezy day with a few isolated showers and downpours possible through the day. Highs will be in the 80s.

Cloudy skies early with showers possible later at night. Lows in the 60s.

Rounds of heavy rain are possible Friday night into early Saturday. With the risk for strong thunderstorms, general strong wind gusts over several hours, and a significant temperature drop Friday evening, an Alert Day has been declared for this system to make sure everyone is aware of it and to monitor the changes as we get closer.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.