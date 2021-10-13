FORECAST: Warmer Thursday; strong storms possible Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Spotty showers this afternoon/evening with a warm front

STRONG STORMS FRIDAY : Damaging winds, isolated tornado possible into Friday evening

COOL DOWN : Fall temperatures return this weekend and last into next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tonight features record-breaking warmth thanks to a warm front that moved through today. Tonight’s low of 68° in Louisville will beat out the previous warm low temperature record of 66° set back in 2008 on Thursday’s date. It’ll be mainly dry overnight.

Thursday is another mostly cloudy day, but it does look warmer in the 80s as the warm front continues to move north of us. An isolated shower is possible by evening.

Thursday night looks mainly dry, warm, and mostly cloudy again but showers will increase as we get closer to Friday morning. Lows will be in the muggy 60s by then.

Friday starts with the showers and clouds, which look to ramp up during the day. A surge of thunderstorms along a strong cold front Friday afternoon and evening could be strong to severe, prompting a WAVE 3 News Alert Day. Highs will be near 80.

Leftover showers possible early Saturday from the cold front, but the rest of the weekend looks cool and drier. Highs will be in the 60s this weekend with lows in the 40s! Hello fall!

