LMPD: 3 shot in Portland neighborhood

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the 500 block of North 20th Street, according to police.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after three people were shot in the Portland neighborhood Tuesday night.

Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the 500 block of North 20th Street, according to Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

Officers arrived to the scene and found three victims who had been shot, one woman and two men all over the age of 18.

The three victims were sent to University Hospital and are expected to survive. Police said no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

