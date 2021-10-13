Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

LMPD chief blames gangs for spike in gun violence

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields used a word city leaders rarely mention...
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields used a word city leaders rarely mention when discussing violent crime: gangs.(WAVE 3 News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In Louisville, 2021 is already the second-worst year for homicides, trailing only 2020.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields used a word city leaders rarely mention when discussing violent crime: gangs. On Tuesday, she led a public safety town hall meeting addressing rising crime alongside Chief of Community Building Keith Talley, Pegasus Institute Executive Director Josh Crawford, and Game Changers Executive Director Christopher 2X.

“I think that if you’re going to solve a problem, you have to be willing to discuss what the problem is and what’s driving the issue,” Shields said.

Louisville has about 10 gangs with some sense of influence according to her estimate, but some of them have a greater influence on Louisville’s rising crime than others.

“What you’re finding is that these associations drive a lot of retaliatory shootings,” Shields said. “So that’s why we have an understanding of the playing field so we can be anticipatory of where the next shooting is.”

Christopher 2X emphasized the need to help young children and intervene at a young age.

Shields said the city is funding programs to keep kids out of trouble and explained they are often recruited into gangs by older members because they know children won’t face prison time if arrested or convicted.

“For them, if you don’t have opportunity or hope and someone offers you a few bucks to break in a car, OK, you’re going to do it,” the police chief said. “So that’s why it’s so important that we leverage these other programs that help kids, and we can get them off this path that they’re going down.”

Shields said owners keeping their guns locked up can help cut violent crime, as many crimes are committed with stolen weapons.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Bradley, of Illinois, was charged with robbing a bank with fireworks duct taped to his...
Bank robber caught after texting wife photo of cash, FBI says
Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, Indiana State Police troopers were sent to a two-vehicle crash on...
Wrong-way crash on I-65 kills 3, injures 1 in southern Indiana
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school
Indiana State Police are at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ripley County.
Police ID suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

Latest News

Louisville Orchestra’s music director has earned high honors as one of the top conductors in...
Teddy Abrams earns national award for Conductor of the Year
Calls came in around 8:15 p.m. to the 500 block of North 20th Street, according to police.
LMPD: 3 shot in Portland neighborhood
On Monday, UofL police started investigating a break-in at the Retreat at Louisville apartment...
UofL PD warns students, staff of armed and dangerous sexual predator on the loose
Volunteers for TreesLouisville loosened the roots of the tree before planting it near Greenwood...
Louisville plants trees in west Louisville to help reduce crime, improve area