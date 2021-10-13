Louisville to host NWSL championship match

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville will not be playing in it, but the championship for the National Women’s Soccer League will be contested at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium.

The match was originally scheduled to be played in Portland, Oregon on Saturday, November 20 with a kickoff of 9 a.m. Pacific to accommodate a national television broadcast.

(KBTX)

The NWSL Players Association had expressed concern about the early start time and requested the match be moved to Louisville where the kickoff would be at Noon Eastern.

Ticket information has yet to be released by the NWSL.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.