Pair of Florida hunters capture 12-foot gator after years of waiting

By Carolyn Cerda
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WEAR) - A pair of hunters in Florida have waited three years for permission to try to catch an alligator. Once they got it, they made a massive catch on their first attempt.

“We saw this foot and that tail, and it was like watching a ‘Jaws’ movie. I said, ‘We might need a bigger boat,’” Andy Sokol joked.

Coming across an alligator is typical for hunters in Florida.

Sokol said he and his friend were just looking for an 8-foot alligator. He said they were looking for enough meat to share during a barbecue.

The hunting pair, however, came across a 12-foot gator Monday morning in the Perdido River.

“I knew when we got a hook in him we were like, ‘OK, he’s pretty big.’ But then when we saw this giant foot and this giant tail come up next to the boat, we were like, ‘OK, he’s really big,’” Sokol said.

It took the men about two hours to get the gator out of the water.

“It was definitely a different kind of battle,” Sokol said. “I’d say the closest thing to war I’ve ever felt. It’ll get your heart going, definitely. I think the small boat really enhanced that feeling. But it was fun, it was definitely fun.”

Sokol said it was a day he’ll remember forever. He plans to get the gator cleaned and processed then apply for another hunting tag next year.

Copyright 2021 WEAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

