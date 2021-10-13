Support Local Businesses
Portland neighborhood homes get a glow-up in name of slain West Louisville father

Duan Calloway Sr.'s family helps other West Louisville families by volunteering with Habitat for Humanity in his name.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some Louisville families are getting a little extra help around the house this week.

Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Mr. Roof Louisville. Together, they’re doing the work in honor of a West Louisville father killed in a shooting this year that remains unsolved.

Duan Calloway Sr. was shot dead in January while working on a property he owned in Shawnee. His family said he was much more than a handy businessman.

“He was everything to us,” said Callaway’s widow, Georgetta. “He wanted to make sure West Louisville was a nice, safe place to live.”

Whether it was flipping houses, helping a neighbor or working his day job as a carpenter, Georgetta said it’s those things about her husband that make her believe this is a perfect way to honor him, and she’s doing it with two of her sons by her side.

”He always wanted to instill in them a hard-working ethic,” Georgetta said, ”and always the ability to help others.”

While “Wannie,” as they called him, is no longer around, Georgetta said she knows his impact will last a long time.

”My children looked up to their father so much,” she said, “and he gave them so much in the time that he was here with them, that will carry them on through the rest of their lives.”

Georgetta said she’s extremely grateful for Habitat for Humanity and Mr. Roof. She said she wants anyone willing to volunteer to sign up with Habitat for Humanity.

In total, 26 different homes in the Portland neighborhood are getting the TLC they need in the coming days and weeks.

