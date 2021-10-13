Teddy Abrams earns national award for Conductor of the Year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Orchestra’s music director has earned high honors as one of the top conductors in America from a classical music publication.

Tuesday, Teddy Abrams was named Conductor of the Year 2022 from Musical America as part of its Musical America Awards.

Abrams, who joined the Louisville Orchestra in 2013, was lauded by the long-running music publication for his contributions in the city of Louisville during the global pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement.

Highlights include Abrams’ “Lift Up Lou” collaboration with Mayor Fisher to create live and shareable content during the pandemic, and bringing together Louisville musicians to create the “Lift Up Louisville” song benefiting One Louisville COVID-19 relief fund.

Chairman of the Louisville Orchestra Board of Directors Lee Kirkwood commended Abrams on the achievement.

“Congratulations to Teddy Abrams for this once-in-a-lifetime honor,” Kirkwood said in a release. “Teddy’s many talents and his dedication to raising up the creative community of Louisville has become an inspiration to many, both here and across the country. We are so proud of him and will continue to show it by supporting his vision.”

During an award presentation, Abrams said he’s loved every minute he’s been in Louisville.

“When I look out at a concert and I see the eagerness and enthusiasm of the people for whom we make music, it’s the most inspiring moment that I have as an artist,” Abrams said.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.