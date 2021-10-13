UofL PD warns students of armed sexual predator on the loose as crime on campus spikes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville students received an alert about a possible armed and dangerous sexual predator on Tuesday.

According to the alert, on Monday, UofL police started investigating a break-in at the Retreat at Louisville off-campus apartment complex where a woman was physically and sexually assaulted in one of the units.

On Oct. 11, UofL police started investigating a break-in at the Retreat at Louisville apartment complex where a woman was physically and sexually assaulted in one of the units.

Several incidents similar to the one detailed in the alert are being investigated by UofL police officers, as well as detectives from the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Sex Crimes Unit. Two incidents took place in July, and a third took place in August.

The UofL Crime Log also shows 19 crimes have been reported in October alone, including Monday morning’s incident at The Retreat.

According to the alert, there are rumored links between recent car break-ins and people having unmarked key fobs at the complex, though UofL PD’s preliminary reports do not show this is the case.

Police have vague descriptions of the person responsible, and the alert said the person covered their face while committing the crimes.

In response to the safety alert, many UofL students said they do not feel safe in their own homes. The alleged assault happened just hours before student Zoe Wartman and her roommates started their day.

“We locked the doors to our rooms, locked the house, shut the lights off, shut the blinds,” Wartman said. “It is nerve-wracking.”

Wartman and her roommates aren’t the only UofL students taking the precautions. Katie Snider said she is not leaving anything up to chance when it comes to her safety.

“The fact that someone was inside someone’s house that’s scary to me,” Snider said. “Now I just lock my actual bedroom door.”

One student said that students should not have to worry about the added stress of crime on campus.

“I’m trying not to worry about it too much,” Issac Mantle said. “It’ll add to the stress already there from school … it’s certainly in the back of my mind and it doesn’t help.”

During the evening and early morning hours, officers are now patrolling all campus housing complexes.

