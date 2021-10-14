Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s hiring for over 100 positions in Greater Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of the biggest outdoor recreation stores are hiring for over 100 positions in Greater Louisville. Bass Pro Shop and Cabela’s need help permanently and seasonally.

Like so many other businesses have really struggled for the past year and a half finding employees. This hiring event, they hope, will change that.

”The past year and a half has been extremely difficult,” said Mike Benningfield, General Manager at Bas Pro in Clarksville.

Benningfield said there are about 50 positions they’re looking to fill in their store. Back across the river in Louisville, Cabela’s has more open positions.

In total, between the two, there are 115 positions available. That includes part-time, full-time and even positions just for the busy holiday season.

Benningfield said you can even work in the area that most suits you, whether it’s marine, archery, guns, hunting or something else.

The two stores are looking to provide more jobs while also easing some burden off of employees who have sometimes been overworked and understaffed during the pandemic.

”That just put extra pressure on all of us,” said Benningfield. “People doing extra jobs, doing things they haven’t before, but we still had to get everything done.”

