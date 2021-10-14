FORECAST: Alert Day Friday with strong to severe storms possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watching for a few strong storms closer to Central Indiana overnight

Main severe weather threat on Friday from 3 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Damaging winds, flooding, small hail, and an isolated tornado or two possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While most of us will stay quiet and mainly cloudy tonight, isolated storms are possible mainly north of the Ohio River with a few showers in spots by Friday morning. Lows will once again be in the muggy 60s overnight.

After Friday morning’s shower chance we’ll pick up clusters of storms in the afternoon. It’ll be a windy, warm day with highs near 80. Friday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as the afternoon storms could be strong. Closer to and after sunset on Friday is when we’ll pick up the main risk of severe weather as a line of storms moves through. Damaging winds, hail, flash flooding, and an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Storms will exit our area by midnight.

After a small shower chance Saturday morning before dawn, we’ll see the clouds clear and a breezy, blustery day take shape. Highs will only reach into the 60s Saturday afternoon despite plentiful sunshine. Keep a jacket handy!

Sunday is another cool, sunny day with a start in the 40s. Some of us could get down into the upper 30s in rural spots! We’ll see some moderation in temperature for the next workweek with shower chances by midweek.

