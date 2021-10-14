Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Warm and humid day ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THUNDERSTORM POSSIBLE: Mainly north of the Ohio River this afternoon/tonight
  • SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: A couple of broken-line of thunderstorms FRI PM/Night; some with damaging winds/isolated tornado possible
  • PATCHY FROST? Possible away from the city Sunday and Monday mornings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It will be a humid day with a mostly cloudy sky much of the time A few thunderstorms will be possible just to the north of the area into the afternoon. We’ll be watching for a few strong cells.

The radar is likely to remain active in some fashion tonight, especially near/north of the Ohio River, otherwise another muggy night.

A few rounds of thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Friday which will play a big role in the severe risk into the evening. Just be weather-aware Friday as we gain more data on the thunderstorm setup.

Quite the busy Friday night ahead with thunderstorms in the evening, some of which could be severe, and lots of wind into the overnight. Temperatures will rapidly drop just after the storms pass allowing for a much cooler overnight.

Saturday will be a blustery day with increasing sunshine but still a chilly wind keeping temperatures down. Lots of sun for SUNday with highs remaining in the 60s but less wind.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

