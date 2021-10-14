FORECAST: Warm and humid day; Strong storms possible Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE: Mainly north of the Ohio River this evening/tonight

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM RISK: A couple of broken-line of thunderstorms FRI PM/night; some with damaging winds/isolated tornado possible

PATCHY FROST: Possible away from the city Sunday and Monday Mornings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead as temperatures warm into the low 80s. A few isolated downpours are possible north of the area this afternoon.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight into early tomorrow morning, especially north of the Ohio River. Otherwise, tonight will be cloudy and muggy, with lows in the 60s.

Scattered showers are possible Friday morning, with some thunderstorms during the afternoon; some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe. Outside the storms, Friday looks warm and breezy. As a cold front pushes through the region, additional showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday evening. The strongest thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and even an isolated tornado. Temperatures rapidly drop once the storms pass.

Saturday will be a breezy day with decreasing clouds but still a chilly wind keeping temperatures down despite the afternoon sun. Lots of sunshine on Sunday with highs still in the 60s.

