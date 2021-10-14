Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 10/14

By Brian Goode
Oct. 14, 2021
Alert Day continues for Friday PM/Night with the risk for damaging t-storms that may arrive in a couple of waves.

The risk for a few t-storms will actually start later today/tonight across Southern Indiana with hail the main threat if anything can form. Most will stay quiet.

T-storms re-develop Friday afternoon and certainly with the main front which will pass through roughly in the 6pm-12am window west to east. We’ll continue to fine-tune the timing and threats as we get a bit closer.

While it will be a windy day, as soon as the t-storms end, the general wind will really ramp up with a windy overnight into Saturday time period expected. Gusts over 30 mph at times.

This will send in some chilly air with temperatures struggling to get above 60 on Saturday and widespread 40s Saturday Night!

The video will go into more detail on this PLUS a look at a couple more systems heading our way!

