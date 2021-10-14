Support Local Businesses
KSP, police, deputies respond to ‘situation’ at Eminence schools

A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A soft lockdown has been reported at Eminence schools in Henry County, WAVE 3 News has learned.

Few details were immediately available, but the Kentucky State Police post at Campbellsburg confirmed at about 4:30 p.m. that there was a “situation” in the city. KSP troopers, Eminence police officers and Henry County deputies all are at the scene.

The Eminence Schools Superintendent’s Office said “all kids are safe. We are on a lockdown.”

No other information was available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

