Man accused of shooting wife in face charged with attempted murder

Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13,...
Darrell Bullion, of Palmyra, Ind., is accused of shooting his wife in the face on Oct. 13, 2021. Bullion is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.(Source: Harrison County Sheriff's Department)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CORYDON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Harrison County, Indiana man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after his wife was shot in the face.

Around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were called to a home on Hamby Road in Palmyra where they found a woman who had been shot in the face by her husband with a .40 caliber handgun.

The woman was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment. At last report, she was in serious but stable condition.

Deputies arrested Darrell Bullion, the woman’s husband. In addition to attempted murder, he is charged with aggravated battery, domestic battery, criminal recklessness with a firearm, pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependent.

