Newburg murder investigation underway after man shot, killed

A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He...
A man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, an LMPD spokesperson said. He died before he could be brought to the hospital.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot late Wednesday night in Newburg.

The man was shot on Guardian Court around 11:30 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers before he could be brought to the hospital, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

The victim’s identity was not revealed, but Mitchell said he is believed to be in his early to mid-20s.

There was no mention of a suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

