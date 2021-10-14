Support Local Businesses
Police searching for Elsmere teen missing for 10 days

Emily Neal, 15, was last seen on Oct. 3.
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Elsmere police are asking for help finding a missing teen they say left her phone behind after messaging someone for a ride on Snapchat.

Emily Neal, 15, was last seen on Oct. 3.

Neal’s step-father, Andrew Hopkins says the family is extremely worried because Emily is without a medication she needs and this is the longest she’s gone without it.

Hopkins says they do not know who Emily is with but believes she’s in Kentucky or Ohio.

“It’s stressful and heartbreaking, not knowing where she is,” Hopkins said. “At least contact us and let us know you’re alright. We need you to come home.”

If you’ve seen Emily, you’re asked to call Elsmere police at 859-356-3191.

