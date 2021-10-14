Support Local Businesses
Shooting victims found in separate neighborhoods 13 miles apart

1 killed in late-night shooting Wednesday, 2 survive
One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court Apartments in the Newburg area, just off Preston Highway, late Wednesday night.(WAVE3 News)
By Jerrica Valtierra
Updated: 33 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person died and a two others are recovering following a shooting at the Guardian Court Apartments in the Newburg area, just off Preston Highway, late Wednesday night.

People who live along Garland Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood, where one of the surviving victims was found, said they are concerned because of the danger it could bring.

”We have to do better,” a woman who lives on Garland, who asked not to be identified, said. “Everyone has to do better.”

Garland Avenue and Guardian Court are separated by about 13 miles.

EMS took one of the shooting victims to the hospital, but that person died. His identity has not been released, but a police spokesman said he was in his early- to mid-20s.

A second person was found shot at the Guardian Court location. That person’s name and condition were not immediately available.

The third person was found shot on Garland Avenue. That victim’s name and condition also have not been released, nor is it known how he or she got to that location. It’s also unclear how investigators have determined that that third person was connected to the shooting.

The property manager at Guardian Court told WAVE 3 News that the complex has been working for years to maintain a safe area for its residents.

The original scene being so far away from Garland Avenue is what residents there find puzzling.

”I fear for all the kids,” the unidentified woman said. “I fear for me, personally, even driving to the grocery store because you never know what’s going to happen.”

The manager at Guardian Court told WAVE 3 News the surveillance footage has been handed over to LMPD. No arrests have been made.

