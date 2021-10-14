Southern Indiana reserve deputy of more than 30 years dies of COVID

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rick Hirtzel of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a reserve deputy of more than 30 years, died after a battle with the coronavirus.

Sheriff Rick Meyer wrote in a tribute post on Facebook that Hirtzel was always on hand to provide security at local events. Hirtzel was regularly a security guard at the Brownstown Speedway, Fort Vallonia Days, and the Tampico Tractor Pulls.

Hirtzel was always available to answer calls on the road, according to Meyer, and was a great help to full-time deputies on the force.

“We will miss you and appreciate your service,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.