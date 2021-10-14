Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Southern Indiana reserve deputy of more than 30 years dies of COVID

Rick Hirtzel worked for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Rick Hirtzel worked for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.(Jackson County Sheriff’s Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rick Hirtzel of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, a reserve deputy of more than 30 years, died after a battle with the coronavirus.

Sheriff Rick Meyer wrote in a tribute post on Facebook that Hirtzel was always on hand to provide security at local events. Hirtzel was regularly a security guard at the Brownstown Speedway, Fort Vallonia Days, and the Tampico Tractor Pulls.

Hirtzel was always available to answer calls on the road, according to Meyer, and was a great help to full-time deputies on the force.

“We will miss you and appreciate your service,” the post said.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
UofL's maskot, the cardinal, painted on the sidewalk of its Louisville campus.
UofL PD warns students of armed sexual predator on the loose as crime on campus spikes
On Oct. 12, 2021, Carla Dearing announced her candidacy to run for Louisville Mayor. She will...
Businesswoman announces bid for Louisville mayor
Jonathan Watson, 27, was charged with burglary third degree, possession of burglary tools and...
Louisville man arrested after burglary at JCPS middle school
Singing a cover of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road” against country group Girl Named Tom,...
Louisville native Kinsey Rose takes backroad past ‘The Voice’ battle round

Latest News

The Indiana health department’s tracking shows Indiana giving about 6,000 shots a day through...
Indiana’s COVID-19 vaccination pace falls to lowest level
Billy Staples had a deep love for his students after teaching for 23 years in Hardin County,...
Beloved Hardin County teacher, 48, dies of COVID-19
COVID testing just got easier for some people in Louisville.
Louisville giving away free COVID rapid tests to people in certain ZIP codes
COVID testing just got easier for some people in Louisville.
Louisville giving away free COVID rapid tests to people in certain ZIP codes