Tickets on sale Friday for NWSL Championship match at Lynn Family Stadium

The 11,700 seat Lynn Family Stadium awaits its debut as the home of Louisville City FC.(Source: James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Women’s Soccer league made it official on Thursday. The league’s 2021 Championship is moving from Portland, Oregon, to Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville. Racing Louisville FC has already been eliminated from playoff contention.

The 2021 NWSL Championship will be played on Saturday, November 20, at 12 p.m. It will air nationally on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Championship match tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. You can purchase tickets by visiting RacingLouFC.com/NWSL-Championship or calling (502) 568-2489 during regular business hours.

